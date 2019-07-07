Saheb International showcases leather massager bed

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Saheb International has launched a unique “Genuine Leather Massager Bed” on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion the Managing Director of the Saheb Group Shaykh Shaukat said this type of bed is very popular.

“We found it quite interesting, so we decided to make it. We signed a technical collaboration with a Hong Kong based company. After extensive research we succeeded in making the bed”

The “Genuine leather massager bed” is priced for Rs 149990.

It includes a king size natural leather bed with storage cabins a body massager, AUX cum cell phone player gadget, Inbuilt speakers, touch screen night lamp, secret digital safe, king size pocket spring mattress and a cotton quilt set with five Star Pillows from Reliance.

The launch ceremony was attended by many eminent personalities of the valley.

Speaking on the occasion the President KCCI Sheikh Ashiq said “Saheb international has become an attraction for one and all as it has classy and catching wooden furniture items in the showroom.”

He said customers will find varied choice to fill their homes with the solid wooden furniture”.

The launch ceremony was also attended by Chairman of KEA Yaseen Khan.

He said “Saheb International has made its name in the furniture by his commitment towards quality of their products. From years together it has survived to great extent from the outside competition. I wish both brothers Shaukat and Mukhtar‘s success for their endeavors.”

Discounts are available on limited stocks of home furniture. Saheb International also offers reasonable discounts on customized furniture for home. In customized furniture, customers can place order for any furniture of their choice and specification matching the ambience of their home interiors; the company said.