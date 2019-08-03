About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Sagar visits Khanqa-e-Moala, takes stock of Urs arrangements

National Conference General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar on Friday said Hazrat Ameer e Kabir was a great reformer, preacher and a Sufi scholar whose contribution to the socio-political transformation of Kashmir is immense.
Party General Secretary, Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar while taking stock of arrangements following the annual Urs observance of Hazrat Ameer e Kabir Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) said the people of the valley are indebted to Hazrat Ameer for his role in the socio-political transformation of the state. The biggest gathering following the Urs shall be held at Khanqa e Moala in Shehar e Khas, Srinagar. Sagar earlier visited the shrine and took stock of the Urs arrangements. He was accompanied by various officials on the occasion. In an hour long meeting with the custodians and caretakers of the shrine, Sagar was briefed on various steps being taken by the concerned authorities to ensure the smooth conduct of Urs.
On the occasion party general secretary interacted with the locals who apprised him about the paucity of basic and effective amenities in the adjoining areas of the Shrine. While interacting with the locals and the custodians of the shrine Sagar urged the government to ensure all facilities to the devotees during the Urs observance days. “The Urs is to be celebrated on the six of Zil Hijjah; however the Urs related activities commence six days before it. The Shrine has traditional been the epicenter of Islamic teachings, the place has a special position in the socio-cultural milieu of Kashmir. It is therefore imperative for the incumbent governor administration to ensure that the devotees do not have to suffer during the Urs days,” adding.
“I take this opportunity to urge the administration to ensure adequate LED lighting around the area. The administration should ensure steady supply of drinking water to the shrine and its neighborhood. In addition to that the concerned agencies should make it a point to ensure good sanitation around the shrine. The administration should also ensure adequate presence of Traffic police around the shrine in order to meet the exigencies arising due to high vehicular movement and huge rush of people. Moreover the security of the devotees should also be ensured; the police and the fire brigade departments should swing into action to avoid any misfortune during the Urs days.”
Sagar was briefed by the people on the occasion about the plethora of problems they are facing. “There is no accountability on ground; the fate of the vital projects which were initiated during the NC led government has been put into a limbo. Not even a single penny is being spent on the up gradation of road infrastructure in the Shaher e Khas areas. Srinagar has conventionally suffered on development front whenever NC has not been in power. We are aware of the development needs of the city. Srinagar city is the face of our state, however unfortunately the former BJP-PDP government didn’t rise up to the demands of the historical city. Nevertheless, when in power the party will come up with a comprehensive plan for the all round development of the city and its people,” he said adding, “the district administration and concerned agencies have miserably failed to upkeep the community halls, parks and other vital infrastructure of public importance in the historical city.”
“Nowadays a drizzle of rain inundates the city hence deflating the tall claims of governor administration on the development of Srinagar. People have acquainted me about the shortage of drinking water in the Shar e Khas. The people aggravated due to the absolute shortage of drinking water. The taps in the old city of Srinagar are running dry. People are facing many problems due to the water shortage. The ladies in particular are finding it difficult to run their kitchen due to shortage of drinking water. I urge the district administration to ensure steady supply in the Shahar e Khas areas of Srinagar,” he said.

 

