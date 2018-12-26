Sagar tours old city, expresses dismay over slow pace of dev works

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 25:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday said that while Governor Administration is taken by the publicity spree; masses are hankering for basic amenities.
In a statement NC spokesperson said the Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, who toured the old city Srinagar Tuesday, was apprised by the people about the paucity of basic civic amenities in the Shaher-e-Khas.
According to the statement, while interacting with people Sagar said, “People are undergoing duress owing to the pesky power supply and unavailability of other essential items particularly sugar. It is the prime duty of governor administration to ensure people all basic and effective amenities.”
According to the statement Sagar was apprised by people that some areas in the old city have turned into cesspool and most of the lanes, during recent snow fall had inundated with stinky Waters. “The former BJP-PDP regime have failed to maintain proper lanes, drainage system and street lighting in the old city areas,” Sagar said adding that the problems have been compounded by the laid back attitude of the present governor administration which is more interested in PR spree.
Sagar while expressing dismay over the speed of work on development projects said that there has been an inordinate delay in various projects of the city. “The authorities are least bothered by the mounting woes of the people of the old city of Srinagar. There is no accountability on the ground,” he said.
Sagar asserted that what good was done in the Omar Abdullah led government was put into an abyss by the former BJP-PDP led government. “We had pinned high hopes on governor administration that it will make amends to the wrong policies of BJP-PDP dispensation. However we stand dejected with the way governor administration has shut its eyes and ears to the mounting woes of people in the old city of Srinagar,” Sagar said.