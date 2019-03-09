Sagar tours downtown, takes stock of development works

March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Express dismay over dilapidated condition of roads

J&K National Conference general secretary, Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar on Friday conducted an extensive tour of the Shaher Khaas areas in Srinagar and took stock of the developmental works being under taken in the area.

In a statement released from party headquarters Nawa-e-Subah, he lashed out at governor administration for failing to repair dilapidated city roads. “The condition of our roads is pitiable and unfortunately no serious effort is being made to undo the damage. All our major roads are dotted by big potholes making travel on these roads extremely difficult,” he said.

“I fail to understand why the concerned department has not undertaken the repairs yet. Its these issues which need to be dealt with immediately by the governor administration. Unfortunately he is busy indulging in playing politics,” he said adding, “There seems to be no accountability on ground. People are suffering but those who are supposed to take care of such basic needs are least bothered. Its because of reasons like these that the state needs a civilian government who are answerable to people.”

Sagar while inspecting the pace of work on Rs 8 Cr Baba Demb beautification project expressed concern over the slow pace of work and urged the concerned officials to expedite the work. He said that the project will give a flip to the tourism related activities in the area.

He was accompanied by party workers and respectable of the society. Sagar while interacting with people assured them of all possible help in mitigating their day to day issues.