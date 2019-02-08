Sagar tours city areas, interacts with people

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 07:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary, Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar on Thursday censured the divisional administration for its callous and insensitive attitude in dealing with the exigencies arising after recent snowfall.
Sagar who toured the city areas was apprised by the people about the problems they are facing in wake of the recent snowfall.
Sagar while touring the city amidst the snowfall interacted with traders, commuters and stranded patients at various places in the old city. “Snow hasn’t been cleared from even main arterial roads, not to speak of interior lanes and by-lanes. Prayers at main Jamia Masjids and Dargahs including Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta and Dastseer Sahab at Khanyar were affected because of the administration’s apathy and indifference. Even access roads to hospitals haven’t been cleared despite the government having all the men and machinery required for the snow clearance,” he said in a statement issued here.
“Electricity seems to be adversely hit. Delivery of rations, essential commodities is not of people’s satisfaction. I fail to understand what governor administration is doing. Why didn’t the administration make necessary arrangements to be prepared for this? Snowfall isn’t a rare, unpredictable occurrence and the forecasts clearly suggested imminent snowfall during this period – even according to the meteorology department. Despite this the government has been caught napping,” Sagar further said.
“Many low-lying areas of the city continue to remain inundated. Dewatering pumps haven’t been put to use as of now. City roads have turned into cesspools,” he added.
Sagar who toured the city interiors on foot urged the incumbent governor administration to ensure people all basic and effective amenities.