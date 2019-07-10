Sagar seeks restoration of drinking water in Downtown areas

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Tuesday asserted that ‘sloppy’ disposition of divisional administration has left people yearning for basic facilities saying that divisional administration has miserably failed to ensure basic facilities to people.

Party General Secretary, Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar while making stopovers at various places in Khanyar constituency interacted with the people, who apprised him about various issues concerning them. Sagar who toured many localities of Srinagar was apprised by the local residents about the slack attitude of the incumbent administration in mitigating their problems. “There is no accountability on ground; the fate of the vital projects which were initiated during the NC led government has been put into a limbo. Srinagar has conventionally suffered on development front whenever NC has not been in power. We are aware of the development needs of the city. Srinagar city is the face of our state; unfortunately the former BJP-PDP government didn’t rise up to the demands of the historical city. Nevertheless, when in power the party will come up with a comprehensive plan for the all round development of the city and its people,” he said adding, “the district administration and concerned agencies have miserably failed to upkeep the community halls, parks and other vital infrastructure of public importance in the historical city.”

“People have acquainted me about the shortage of drinking water in the Downtown. I have made stopovers at various places and where I went I found people aggravated due to the absolute shortage of drinking water. The taps in the old city of Srinagar are running dry. Women in particular are finding it difficult to run their kitchen in wake of water shortage. I urge the district administration to ensure steady supply in the Downtown areas of Srinagar,” he said.

Sagar made stopovers at Aram Masjid, Rozabal, Babademb, and Abi Nowpura localities of the constituency.