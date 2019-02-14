Sagar, Salman condole Mufti Bashiruddin’s demise

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
National Conference (NC) General Secretary and former minister, Ali Muhammad Sagar Wednesday expressed grief and shock over the death of Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Mufti Bashiruddin and conveyed his condolence with the Deputy Mufti of Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam and his bereaved family.
In a phone call to Rising Kashmir from Saudi Arabia, Sagar said Mufti Bashiruddin was a bold religious leader and someone who held Kashmir close to his heart and craved for the betterment of Kashmir.
“He was a thorough gentleman and in him, Kashmir has lost a noble soul and the vacuum left by his death will be hard to fill,” Sagar said.
He also prayed to the Almighty for granting forbearance to the bereaved family of Mufti Bashiruddin to bear this irreparable loss.
Meanwhile, Youth National Conference (YNC) President, Salam Ali Sagar also expressed condolences with Mufti Bashiruddin’s family and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.