Sagar reviews arrangement for Sheikh's birth anniversary

Published at December 01, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, 30 Nov:

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference general secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the forthcoming 113th birth anniversary of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.
Addressing a meet of party functionaries here at Nawa-e-Subh the General Secretary took the review of the arrangements and the program proceedings scheduled that day.
Sagar while addressing the functionaries said that the interests of the state were compromised under the former PDP-BJP led regime. “Every sector of the state stands badly hit. The prime target of the former BJP –PDP dispensation was to demean and destroy the financial autonomy of the state,” he said.
Sagar maintained that the state is going through the worst development deficit. “The developmental works of our state are worst hit. The much need infrastructure up gradation and maintenance is not up to the rising demands of people,” he said.
Meanwhile, the arrangements for the anniversary observance day were given the final touch. Sagar said, "The major gathering for Fatiha and Quran khawani shall be held atMazaar-e- Qayad at Naseem Bagh. Party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah will lead the party in offering tributes to the great leader."
Sagar maintained that this year’s birth anniversary observance day will exude confidence in the party functionaries who shall draw inspiration from the late leader’s sacrifices and progressive politics.

