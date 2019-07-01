Sagar, Nasir visit injured party worker at SMHS

July 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday condemned the brutal attack on Ali Muhammad Yatoo of Nawnagri, Palpura, father of party block president Mushtaq Ahmad saying the party would not be deterred by such dastardly attacks in its mission of serving the people.

Meanwhile party’s general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani visited the injured at SMHS hospital Srinagar to express solidarity of the party with him.

Party general secretary while expressing unison with the family members of the injured said, “We are here to salute the zeal of our brave heart. I wish him a quick recovery. I pray for his fast recuperation and good health. Such dastardly acts won’t deter us from serving our people. I demand a through probe into the incident.”

Provincial president said it is regrettable to see unarmed men being attacked upon. “I condemn the attack in the strongest possible terms, the perpetrators behind the attack should be brought to justice, the incumbent governor administration is duty bound to ensure the safety and security of political activists in the state.”