Sagar expresses grief over Malik Sahib fire incident

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday expressed grief over the fire incident that broke out in Malik Sahib locality of Nowhatta resulting in gutting of four residential houses.

Expressing grief over the incident, party’s General Secretary, Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar said the need of the hour was to increase the capacity and man power of the fire services department to meet the rising demands throughout the state. “I impress upon the administration to assess the damages to property and recompense the losses to affected families at an earliest,” he said.

Sagar further said, “In this hour of grief I stand in unison with the affected families, meantime I also urge the divisional and district administration to provide for the daily needs of the families whose properties have gutted down. I also urge the administration to provide free edibles to the affected families until they rise on their feet again.