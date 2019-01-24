Sagar expresses dismay over lack of basic facilities in Srinagar city

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 23:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday asserted that sloppy disposition of divisional administration has left people hankering for basic facilities.
Party’s General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar who toured the Kulipura, Rainawari, Khanyar, Daulatabad localities of Srinagar was apprised by the local residents about the slack attitude of the incumbent administration in mitigating the problems arising due to incessant snowfall.
Sagar also took stock of the pace of work going on a three story community hall at Kulipura.”The project is coming up at the cost of RS 9 Crore and will house state of art Gym and health facilities; this has been a long pending demand of people. The center boasts a laboratory and a health facility. This is going to be the first of its kind facility in Srinagar,” he said.
Sagar made stopovers at various places in the old city interiors. “I have been apprised by the people that recent snowfall and incessant rains have rendered the sewage network defunct. People are aggravated on the laid back attitude of the incumbent administration in ensuring them electricity supply and other basic amenities,” he said.
“The authorities are least bothered about the mounting woes of the people of the old city of Srinagar; there is no accountability on ground,” he said.
Sagar asserted what good was achieved in terms of infrastructure augmentation in Srinagar received a dead halt after BJP-PDP took over the reins of power. “The incumbent administration proved no different. We had pinned high hopes on governor administration. However we stand dejected with the way governor administration has shut its eyes and ears to the mounting woes of people in the old city of Srinagar,” he said.
Sagar while touring the old city localities had interaction with the people at various places. He was accompanied by various officials, whom he directed to mitigate the day to day problems of people.