Saga of government teachers

March 13, 2019 | Javeid Hassan Malik

Few years back one of my friends resigned from his well-paid job of probationary bank in a reputed national bank to join the department of education as teacher.

In an era when we quantify the status of person in terms of amount of salary he or she draws from public exchequer, this decision of him sounded strange and awkward to many of his family members and friends as no one wants to do the business of lose in materialistic world.

Now what motivated him to resign from the service where he was nearly getting double salary including incentives than he was going to get as teacher is matter of debate and deserves serious consideration.

Religion had nothing to do with his resignation because if it would have been out of religious considerations than he could have resigned five years back when he had joined the bank. As Muslims we are highly critical of people working in the banks as it works on usury.

He did not disclose the reasons of his resignation but everything became self evident within months after his resignation as he began to invest his time and money more on his business venture.

His business venture was private tuitions rather than his primary job of teaching in a local government school as he was no longer bound by strict work schedule and culture prevalent in public sector bank, were he had to do his arrival on 9am and with no definite time of departure. On some days, he used to leave at 9pm from his office till every penny wasn’t accounted.

He was so much involved in his job that he couldn’t think of getting involved in any other thing be it social or business venture. But the time has changed for him after joining as a teacher.

He is longer bound by any service rules and regulation though they exist on paper yet nothing in practice. He pays less service to his teaching job and more to his private tuition sector. He reports at 11 am to school and leaves at his discretion. He is getting involved in useless social issues which are simply diverting him from his primary job.

Few months back, he became member of self-proclaimed teacher’s forum, now I can see him roaming in his personal car during working hours and if anyone dares to object him, without any shame he excuses of being in meeting at teacher’s forum.

Now he can be seen more at protest rallies that have become regular occupation of these teachers at Pratap Park and very less at school premises.

With every passing day, he is trying to invest his money on profitable investment be it having a share in private schools or hiring a retail shop. He is becoming richer and richer with each passing day.

People look at him as an inspiration. He is also being invited to speak as motivational speaker at functions organised by private schools. He is a free flying bird who is now enjoying the luxurious SUV and posh residence. He also spends his two months of winter vacations holidaying in warmer areas of country with his family.

When we introspect at his decision of resigning from bank, it appears it was a well-planned and well-sought decision of bearing short term lose but long-term gain and with this he is able to kill two birds with one stone by drawing salary from his neglected job of teaching and earning money from his private business.

The above saga is microcosm of broader audience which includes many college professors too.

Onus here lies on higher authorities who are handling the institution of education. They need to utilise man power working in schools in a proper way and direction instead of letting them free to go astray in other businesses.

It appears government is doing wrong by its actions and decisions and the recent decision of extending holidays in schools and colleges on pretext of bad weather is simply shameful, with every extension of holiday teachers and professors are getting excited and poor students are getting depressed by remaining confined to four walls of home.

Last year authorities had put a ban on running of private tuitions for government teacher but this year they have surrendered before these teachers by letting it go as these teachers continued to run private tuitions under the nose of government using proxy techniques when this ban was in force.

Authorities need to take quick and drastic steps to restore the past glory of these schools, instead of compromising quality over quantity they need to upgrade the existing schools with state of art infrastructure and to utilise services of teachers by curtailing winter vacations and banning self-proclaimed teacher’s forum, which are simply proving nuisance for education sector.

Our government needs to take leaf out of Delhi governments book were an Oxford Almuni Aatish Miralani has singlehandedly changed fate of government schools and made them as competitive as private schools.

Author is a lecturer at GDC Boys Baramulla

