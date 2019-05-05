Saffron intercropping with Kalazeera can fetch high returns: VC SKUAST-K

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Saffron and Spice Research Station Konibal, Pampore of SKUAST-Kashmir organized Kalazeera Day in collaboration with Department of Science & Technology, Government of India where large number of farmers from Districts of Pulwama, Srinagar and Budgam participated.

The purpose for organizing the Kalazeera Day was to demonstrate intercropping system which can be adopted by the farmers for doubling their income through intensive crop planning.

Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir Prof. Nazeer Ahmed was the Chief Guest.

He advised the farmers to use the land resources for double cropping intensity by intercropping saffron and Kalazeera as both are perennial and high value crops.

He further advised the farmers of possibility of traditional adopting intercropping of almonds with saffron and Kalazeera for much higher returns and year round employment.

Vice-Chancellor advised scientists for promotion of new varieties and exploitation of local germplasm of kalazeera and develop easy tuber and seed production technologies in participatory approach with farmers for bringing more and more area under intercropping. He also directed Head of the Station for imparting trainings and demonstrations for popularizing the technology.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Extension and Dr. M.S. Mir, Director Research also spoke on the occasion and laid stress for revival of kalazeera in target locations and highlighted its role in improving the livelihood security of farmers.

Farmers-scientists interaction was also held where question raised by farmers were replied by the expert scientists and thereupon farmers showed keen interest in adoption of intercropping of kalazeera with saffron.

On the occasion Vice-Chancellor also released a booklet entitled “Production Technology of Kalazeera” authored by the scientists of the station.

Earlier Dr. B.A. Allai, Head of the Station highlighted the importance of the kalazeera and other spices and its potential in the valley.