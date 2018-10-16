Saffron growers expect good crop this season

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
The saffron cultivation season is going to start in the coming 20 days and the growers are expecting a good bumper of crops this season.
While talking to Rising Kashmir, Aashiq Hussain Bhat a local grower from Lethpora, Pampore said that he is expecting more output this year as he has increased his cultivation field by three kanals.
He said last season he cultivated saffron seeds on 26 kanals of land and this year he increased it to 29 kanals. “Last year the cultivation was not good due to the uncertain weather conditions, we cultivated 1 kg and 200 grams of saffron only,” said Aashiq.
He said that saffron growers spent two lac rupees each year on labor.
Saffron has two types one is Lacha and another is Mongra (the red part of the flower). Lacha is available in the market at Rs 150-160 per gram and Mongra at Rs 180-200.
“It’s available in the market starting from 1 kg packings to 100 grams packings and the rest depends upon the demand and the tourist flow,” Ashiq said.
Another saffron grower Mohammad Sadiq said this year the growers are hoping to produce a good crop, as the weather has been favorable throughout the period. He said under the National Saffron Mission scheme Rs 20,000 are provided to a grower for each kanal of land. “Earlier we used to cultivate more than 30 kg saffron each year but there has been a tremendous decline in the produce due to the less demand,” said Sadiq. He added, “We also used to import saffron but that too faced a decline and very less amount of saffron is imported now. This year the tourist flow has been good, and we can hope for good results,” Sadiq said.
Sadiq is provided Rs 4 lac for 20 kanals of saffron land by the government. Saffron fields are beautiful and will be thrown open for the tourists in the next 5-6 days and will remain open for about a month.
