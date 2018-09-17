Saffron growers expect bumper crop this season

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar; 13 Sep:
As the saffron harvesting season is approaching, growers are expecting a bumper crop this season.
Aashiq Hussain Bhat, a Saffron grower and seller of Lethpora Pampore hopes for a good harvest this season. He also hopes for timely rainfall for moisture to saffron.
Bhat said under a government scheme Rs 20,000 was given to growers for growing the seeds in their land.
He cultivates four kilograms of saffron on 55 hectares of land that fetches him Rs 6 lakh of which Rs 1.5 lakh go on labour.
“Good tourist flow will help us sell our crop. We sell about 100 Kg of saffron a year to tourists,” he said.
Saffron cultivation starts from 20 October to 20 November.
Nadeem Ahmad, another saffron seller and grower from Pampore said last year there was a huge amount of loss due to uncertain climatic conditions and the insufficient irrigation facilities.
“But, this year we are hoping good crop.”
The main reason for low production from last few years is the chemicals used by the agriculture department, he said.
Nadeem, who sells Saffron to local shopkeepers and other locals, said that lack of care affected production.
Chief Agriculture Officer of Pulwama, Mohammad Yousuf Shah said there are 3200 hectares of land under saffron cultivation in Pampore out of which 1847 hectares are scientifically rejuvenated and 1353 hectares are traditional.
He said that intervention of the department with nutritional management, proper mechanization has made the difference.
“This year we are expecting good production and we started irrigation also at most of the places. This year rainfall has also taken place time to time due to which we will not have any problem in the crop,” he said.
Shah said that 16000 growers are associated with saffron cultivation in Tehsil Pampore and in Tehsil Kakpore whose average income is 2 lakh per hectare.
“Under National Saffron Mission we have provided Rs. 25,000 incentives per hectare to those who are planting a crop in our way. We also provided them with nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium, organic and fertilizers for manure and pesticides for pest management. Micro-irrigation is also started from this year,” he added.
He further said that Kashmir’s saffron is famous for its aroma, medicinal values (crocin, petrocrocin) and its colouring material, flavour, and low in volume cash crop of Kashmir.
According to Shah Saffron has shown its role in disease prevention and its treatment.
Saffron stigma shows antioxidant activity and thus prevents the degeneration of cells by free radicals. The components of saffron, crocin and safranal showed role in the suppression of inflammatory pain responses and decreased the number of neutrophils and also possess strong activity against bacteria and fungi.
