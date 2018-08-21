Safeguarding telecommunication sector during disasters major SoP: STDCC

JAMMU:
State Telecom Disaster Coordination Committee (STDCC), which held its meeting here on Monday, said that safeguarding the telecommunication sector during the disasters is very important and urged the officails of telecom department of taking all measures in this regard.
According to an official, this was said during a second meeting of STDCC here chaired by Senior Deputy Director General, License Service Area (LSA) J&K RK Dubey.
Dubey, during the meeting, said that Government of India has brought out a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for responding to Disasters, under which the has been formed.
The meeting was attended by Director Disaster Management J&K, Aamir Ali, Commandant SDRF 2nd Bn Jammu Rashmi Wazir, Director (T) Dept of Telecommunications, Balvinder Singh, Joint Advisor NDMA, Anurag Rana, Supdt of Police, Telecommunications Sushil Kachroo, Representatives from NDRF and Fire & Emergency Services, besides Nodal Officers and senior representatives from all Telecom Service Providers, including BSNL, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Idea, Vodafone etc, the official added .
He said that in the meeting preparedness of all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) of J&K Circle was reviewed.
The official said that a power-point presentation on the experiences of September 2014 floods, was also made by the TSPs. All TSPs were directed to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to mitigate and minimize the possible damages to the Telecom network in the event of a disaster and ensure uninterrupted communication network.
Director (T) Balvinder Singh informed that in the aftermath of a disaster, the Telecom Services play a pivotal role in undertaking rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures. The role of the Department of Telecommunication is to lead as the primary agency for emergency support function related to the provision of telecommunication services by telecom service providers and coordination with other government agencies.
A Tabletop exercise was conducted by Director Disaster Management, followed by a mock drill by SDRF to demonstrate the preparedness to deal with disasters. Rescue equipment available with SDRF and Fire & Emergency Services were also kept on display, the official added.