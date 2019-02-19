Safe transit of stranded Kashmiris from Jammu our priority: Farooq

Jammu:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that safe transit of stranded Kashmiris from restive Jammu region was the top priority—urging government to ensure safety measures were in place.
According to party spokesperson, it said Abdullah—who is personally overseeing the relief operation of the stranded Kashmiris in Jammu on the second consecutive day has maintained that safe transit of stranded Kashmiris from Jammu is our priority.
Abdullah who has been personally overseeing the whole relief and rescue operation has ensured the safe transit of more than 2500 small and big vehicles to Kashmir over the past two days.
Pertinent to mention here that the party has geared up its provincial team of Jammu including party additional General Secretary . Sheikh Mustufa kamal and Provincial President Devender Singh Rana in its response to the exigencies following the incidents of arson and sporadic violence in some parts of Jammu.
While aessing people at Mecca Masjid Farooq Abdullah urged the standed passengers there to have faith and believe in the age old traditions of brotherhood and bonhomie. He also applauded the efforts of local people and other communities who came forward to help the stranded Kashmiris. “I am moved by the compassion of various groups and communities who have come forward to the rescue of stranded Kashmiris. The efforts need to be replicated across all sections of the society; measures like these are befitting reply to those forces as are inclined to destroy our unity,” he said.
Meanwhile Farooq under his vigil managed safe transit of stranded passengers including eighty students to Kashmir for the second consecutive day.
Farooq maintained that he will be staying put at Jammu only unless the condition returns to normalcy. “I am personally watchful of the situation. We have put up a free community kitchen at mecca majid to ensure that the needy and stranded people don’t have to face any problem in the wake of the tumultuous situation,” he said.
Party functionaries and senior leaders who are part of the relief operation include Ajaz Jan, Ratan Lal Gupta, Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, Mohmmad Syed Akhoon and others.