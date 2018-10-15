Safe roads

It is a stark reality that none of the roads in Jammu and Kashmir qualify to be called truly the ‘all weather’ roads. Leaving aside the southern regions where climate does not affect that much, in Kashmir Valley and Leh-Ladakh region cold temperature and heavy snow leave most of the roads impaired. Regular road maintenance as such is important and the exercise is supposed to continue throughout the year. Instant fixing of roads and make to them fit for traffic also follows the fact that the region being rough and hilly is prone to accidents and therefore fatalities. Every year road accidents wreak havoc in the state as small and heavy vehicles all are engulfed by gorges and ravines. On October 6, 22 people were killed when a minibus fell into a deep gorge. In Doda and Kishtwar districts 76 people were said to have been killed in road accidents in over nine months. Roads in this belt are known to be dangerous. Unfortunately, the calamities do not strike due to weather beaten or narrow roads alone. The overall road safety measures observed by the people here are fewer compared to the standards in place outside the state. Also, in several developing countries, as they tend to face similar challenges owing to substantial growth in both the population and number of automobiles, they have started borrowing ideas from science and technology to maximize safety on the roads and minimize casualties. For instance, spots where drivers have difficulty negotiating curves are identified and the entire design concept with scientific aid is changed to improve over margin of error. In the state, and in Kashmir valley particularly where thousands of blind spots or curves are present, there is a very narrow margin to err. Vehicles colliding, skidding and turning turtle are often reported, for which the people have to pay the price. Conformity to approved standards and road safety measures continue to be ignored. Authorities have done little over the years to change the situation. It is a fact that more people are killed in road accidents in a year (around 900) than by any other incident. Government has been parroting ‘all weather roads’, but when it comes to the condition of roads reality is quite the opposite. As winter is approaching, authorities have been activated to predict the weather and traffic flow on the highway, Srinagar-Jammu. Soon the traffic is going to be hit on this road as one-way traffic will become the norm.