Six persons died and 13 others got injured after a landslide struck a road in Kishtwar. The route that often witnesses landslides is one among the most dangerous roads in the state. The composition of the soil in this hilly region is a loosely knit mass and the authorities as well as people are aware about it. Therefore it calls for greater caution to allow traffic on the route. J&K state has a very bad record of fatal road accidents as every year almost a thousand deaths occur due to them. The government in general and state traffic authorities in particular have on a number of occasions impressed upon safe driving and bringing down the rate of fatal road accidents. Very few times have natural causes like landslides been discussed and policy tweaking carried out. In Kashmir region, where fatal road accidents have a history, the rate has been at over 600 deaths in a year. Whether it is the recent accident or the ones before in areas like Kishtwar, Ramban, Doda the government has not shown any seriousness to get to the root of the problem. The knee-jerk response of the government so far has been restricted to offering condolences and relief. Condolences and relief can’t bring back the dead. Traffic authorities need to ensure that all routes, especially those that are prone to landslides, are fit for the movement of vehicles. Aerial inspection and the use of latest geological tools can help in predicting as which sites may get affected at a given time. There ought to be regular updates on the condition of the roads or routes where the risks of accidents are manifold. Blind curves, speed limiters, road elevations, railings and even presence of officials on the ground are required to pave way for safe journeys. It is unrealistic to think of saving the crew after a vehicle goes down the gorges. Lamenting on the loss, which is becoming quite frequent, will not do any good. The government and different authorities should put up concerted efforts to prevent the road accidents and reduce the death rate due to accidents in the state. Smooth roads are not enough for safe journeys, which is a right of the people. Authorities must wake up on their own and not from the shocking incidents.