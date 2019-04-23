April 23, 2019 |

From road side food joints to bakery shops, restaurants and popular hotels in the city (Srinagar), safe and hygienic food seems has been melting away in the absence of proper guidelines and enforcement of food safety rules. Inspection of food joints and restaurants is a rare exercise in the state. Despite imposing fines and penalties on the violators, the offenders happen to repeat the proscribed acts. One of the important guidelines or measures to ensure that only safe and hygienic food is served to the people is pest control. The condition of the kitchens for most of the food outlets in the city is abysmal. Surprise visit on any working day of the week by an official is followed by some grim revelations. There is poor understanding of pest control in the city (and state as well) and people seeing no action against the offenders have started to register mild opposition on finding pests near the kitchens. The kitchens, if not sanitized properly, become breeding grounds for diseases and pests. The problem which is failure to control pests by food outlets seems two-fold. One that many food operators do not know how to control the pests in a way that is convenient. For instance, fumigation in areas where the pests are likely to breed takes only few minutes. It is also cost-effective as the chemicals are available at low cost. However, operators need to take extra care not to leave any residues anywhere that can enter the food articles. If done once or twice in a week, the problem of pests would at least be solved. The second part of the problem is that authorities do not have the right tools to evaluate the situation. When an inspection happens, it is not necessary that the pest problem is evident to the inspectors, who rather do not examine things thoroughly. It is a must that all food joints, bakery units and restaurants display the last time they had conducted the pest control of the possible affected area. One more issue regarding food safety in the state is storage. While some food operators are aware of the optimum temperature and storage requirements, most would shrug their shoulders. Food articles in which ingredients are mutton, poultry or milk have a small shelf life, not more than a day. Yet we see articles that are days old are sold with least regard to the health of the consumers. Some food operators are so hot-headed that instead of revealing the production date they tell the customers to either go away or buy whatever is offered without questions. Food safety and regulatory system in J&K is obsolete and needs to be got rid of.