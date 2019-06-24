Safapora neglected

June 24, 2019 | Dear Editor,

Safapora has been neglected by all. Do we have a representative at all to represent the locality – none that we can think of. It has been marginalized and the problems remain unaddressed here. It is worrying that the people of this particular area do not rise for their rights. The elected representatives too have abandoned the people and this area. People indulge in nepotism and favoritism in order to retain their seats and thus neglect the electorate and the area that have voted representatives. Safapora hasn’t been granted a Tehsil which it desperately deserves. It deserves a college, a hospital (we do have a hospital but we have dogs barking there after 3:00 PM), and administrative units like Tehsil. We are not given such benefits because we don’t raise our voice and come on roads. People here tolerate everything – the nuisances that students going to Sumbal or Ganderbal College tolerate in the overloaded buses. We tolerate the pains taken by old people while going to Lar for a mere signature of Tehsildar and by changing two buses though I must confess we do have a sumo service now. We even tolerate to take our patients who suffer during night to a city hospital or to Ganderbal or Sumbal.

Peer Saqib