Safakadal residents stage protest against Mumbai based news channel

Accuse channel of fabricated news reporting in Kashmir
Accuse channel of fabricated news reporting in Kashmir
Irfan YattooSrinagar, May 10:
Scores of families from Safakadal area Thursday staged a protest here against a Mumbai based news channel for telecasting news against local boys and termed it ‘fake’.
Protestors raised slogans against the news channel and accused it indulging in ‘fabricated news reporting in Kashmir.’
They said the news channel on Tuesday evening telecasted a news report in which photographs of eight boys from the area were used and they were portrayed as masterminds of stone-throwing incidents in Kashmir.
The protestors demanded that news channel should be banned permanently across J&K for such false reporting and government should also take action against them.
Vice President of Malik Sahab Safakadal, Nasser Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that for gaining TRPs the news channel has crossed all limits and has portrayed innocent children as stone pelting commanders.
Shah said on Wednesday when they approached the news channel’s office at Srinagar, its bureau chief disowned the content and said the channel may have directly taken the footage from other news agencies.
Shah said eight local youth were portrayed as the masterminds of stone throwing in Kashmir and were also declared responsible for the tourist attack in Narbal by the channel.
Shameema Bano a protestor said, the report carried by a channel is totally biased and is used to target the innocent boys of the area.
She said among the group 4-5 are students who are under stress since last two days.
“How can they use photos which they have taken from their Facebook profiles. They are being falsely implicated,” she said. She also claimed that the news channel misleads people of India through lies and distortion.
Protestors said, “We fear the security agencies will arrest and declare them as militants. They can even be killed in a fake encounter. Such channels mislead people of India about Kashmiri people and run fabricated stories to appease their masters.”
The protestors appealed Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti to look into the matter.