Sadiya Tariq to represent JK in U14 category

Srinagar, Nov 27:
A class 7th student from Srinagar, Sadiya Tariq has been selected to represent the state in the -14 category (Taekwondo) for the upcoming 64th National School games to be held in Manipur.
Sadiya’s parent said it was a proud moment for them that she was representing state at the highest level.
They hope that she will perform well and bring laurels to the state. For Sadiya, the selection for state team is the first step towards realising her dream.
She has participated in various Taekwondo championships through Taekwondo Association of J&K.
Similarly, several youth from the Valley also represented State at national level and bagged medals in the different sport field. (KNS)