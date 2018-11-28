About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

64th National School games in Manipur

Sadiya Tariq to represent JK in U14 category

Published at November 28, 2018 12:11 AM 0Comment(s)426views


Srinagar, Nov 27:

A class 7th student from Srinagar, Sadiya Tariq has been selected to represent the state in the -14 category (Taekwondo) for the upcoming 64th National School games to be held in Manipur.
Sadiya’s parent said it was a proud moment for them that she was representing state at the highest level.
They hope that she will perform well and bring laurels to the state. For Sadiya, the selection for state team is the first step towards realising her dream.
She has participated in various Taekwondo championships through Taekwondo Association of J&K.
Similarly, several youth from the Valley also represented State at national level and bagged medals in the different sport field. (KNS)

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top