June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sadia Tariq wins bronze medal in 2nd Open International Taekwondo Olympic Ranking Championship U/51 Kg category at Hyderabad. She is in class 7th studying in Presentation Convent Hr. Sec School Srinagar.

The Taekwondo Team was recently flagged off by Ex-CM Dr. Farooq Abdullah. The team was comprised of 55 members from whole state out of which 20 were girls. The team is on its own and did not got any support from any quarter. This was the first ever championship which was held in Hyderabad. Different teams from different countries participated in this championship which featured 20 countries.

The principal of Sadia also supported her a lot and her teachers also encouraged her. Credit also goes to Atul Pangotra who is an International coach cum Referee and Nisar who is the vice president of taekwondo team, they both supported the team a lot.