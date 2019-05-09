Saderkoot Bala massacre: Accused arrested after 23 years, sent to judicial custody

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A local court here on Wednesday sent one of the accused in Saderkoot Bala massacre case to judicial custody after he was produced by police before the court in north Kashmir Bandipora district.

An official said that Wali Mohammad Mir son of Muhammad Maqsood Mir a resident of Saderkoot Bala was produced before principal district and sessions court Bandipora after he was arrested by the police yesterday.

He said that Wali was sent to judicial custody by the principal district and sessions judge Bandipora. “He has been sent to Kupwara district jail and police has been directed to produce him on 11 May for hearing of the case,” he said.

Police on Tuesday arrested Wali near Barwala Kangan after receiving a specific tip off about his presence. He was evading arrest from last 23 years and was wanted in infamous Saderkoot Bala massacre case of 1996.

Seven persons, including two women, were killed allegedly by government gunmen on October 5, 1996, at Saderkoot Bala village.

He was involved in case FIR no. 125/1996 u/s 302, 307, 325, 341 RPC 7/27 arms Act of P/S Sumbal.

“The accused is involved in the murder of seven persons (05 men &02 women) and injuring other 05 persons of village Saderkoot Bala, brutally murdered by the accused in their houses,” police in a statement said.

“Several warrants were issued by the hon’ble court District & Sessions Judge Bandipora, but the accused hided himself at some unknown location till now,” it said.