Saddam elected as Chairman CII JK State Council

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 27:
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) J&K State Council held its Annual Session on Tuesday in Jammu wherein Saddam Zaroo was elected Chairman of the State Council for the year 2018-19.
Saddam Zaroo, Chairman CII J&K State Council & Managing Director of Khazir Sons & Royal Khazir Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd is a youngest Chairman CII has from J&K and is young face of the hospitality from Kashmir.
He is also the member of Government of Jammu and Kashmir Handicraft Quality Control Council and also in Board of Governor in SKICC.
He has been a part of Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAROF). He has a great participation in nourishing the Young Entrepreneurs of the state.
Furthermore, he has put forward the forthcoming initiatives to be taken by the CII in J&K during this year.
0 Comment(s)