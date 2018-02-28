About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Saddam elected as Chairman CII JK State Council

Published at February 28, 2018 04:09 AM 0Comment(s)663views


Saddam elected as Chairman CII JK State Council

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 27:

 Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) J&K State Council held its Annual Session on Tuesday in Jammu wherein Saddam Zaroo was elected Chairman of the State Council for the year 2018-19.
Saddam Zaroo, Chairman CII J&K State Council & Managing Director of Khazir Sons & Royal Khazir Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd is a youngest Chairman CII has from J&K and is young face of the hospitality from Kashmir.
He is also the member of Government of Jammu and Kashmir Handicraft Quality Control Council and also in Board of Governor in SKICC.
He has been a part of Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAROF). He has a great participation in nourishing the Young Entrepreneurs of the state.
Furthermore, he has put forward the forthcoming initiatives to be taken by the CII in J&K during this year.

 

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top