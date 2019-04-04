About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Saddal episode shall continue to haunt BJP: Harsh

Taking forward the election campaign in district Udhampur, Harsh Dev Singh Chairman JKNPP and former Minister asserted that both Congress and BJP are not the solution to the woes of Dogras. While the Congress failed in governance, the BJP was exposed for its despicable surrenders, blunders and betrayals in bartering away the aspirations of the people of Jammu Pradesh to Kashmiri leaders for the sake of power,” said Harsh.
He maintained that entire region and Udhampur constituency remained deprived of development and the mandated leadership miserably failed to project the aspirations of the people in the Parliament despite having key position in the PMO.
The Saffron jumlas of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and PMs ‘Adarsh Gram Yojna’ proved hoax with several villages of district Udhampur facing the brunt of incessant rains of Sept 2014, rued Harsh. He was addressing the series of public meetings at Sari, Dubi Gali, Basnote, Mongri, Panjar , Saddal, Mansar villages of Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency here today.
Addressing the gatherings, Harsh Dev Singh recalled that the Sept 2014 deluge which rocked entire Jammu province at large caused immense loss to the lives, crops and live stock. He said that likewise village Saddal in Tehsil Moungri in District Udhampur had adversely bore the brunt of the catastrophe during which the entire hamlet was washed out and the infamous land slide resulted in the death of 40 souls who were buried alive under the debris. “Subsequently after the disaster, several Union Ministers and the local BJP MP visited the disaster site and promised immediate rehabilitation to the residents of the village at safer zones besides development of Saddal as ‘Adarsh Village’ under PM’s Adarsh Gram Yojna. Nearly 5 years had gone by but the tall promises doled out by the said representatives had only proved to be mere rhetoric with no sign of succor or solace. Where is Saddal Adarsh Village?” annoyed Harsh questioned the BJP leaders.
Expressing solidarity with the Saddal residents, he divulged that 51 families of village Saddal who had been left in lurch by the erstwhile State government were not been able to procure Ration Cards, Voter Cards, Migration Cards and Adhaar Cards because of being homeless. He once again called upon Governor for his personal intervention to take a serious cognizance of the miserable plight of the villagers by providing immediate adequate compensation to the victims. “Procurement of the necessary documents and the sanction of Anganwari centres for their minor children were also the need of an hour. Souls of Saddal landslide victims will haunt the BJP for its sins”, Harsh said.
Urging people to support NPP in Parliamentary elections, Balwant Singh Mankotia said BJP which was voted to power in the Country and the State had failed to keep its promises of good governance, development, employment opportunities, literacy and poverty alleviation. “Do not get swayed away by their false bogies again. Panthers Party is your soul. Vote for us in Lok Sabha elections. We alone can provide you succor from all kinds of miseries”, appealed Mankotia.

Latest News

Azad attacks Modi, BJP over

Azad attacks Modi, BJP over 'deteriorating' situation in JK

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Security withdrawal of political activists arbitrary, has no justifica ...

Security withdrawal of political activists arbitrary, has no justifica ...

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
School association slams govt over

School association slams govt over 'unregulated traffic, broken roads'

Apr 03 | Agencies
SHRC notice to Div Com over arrest of socio-religious activists

SHRC notice to Div Com over arrest of socio-religious activists

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
CEO to write to JK admin as Cong alleges its leaders

CEO to write to JK admin as Cong alleges its leaders' security 'withdr ...

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Two held with sand boa snakes worth Rs 1.5 cr

Two held with sand boa snakes worth Rs 1.5 cr

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
New Women’s College students protest against shifting of campus

New Women’s College students protest against shifting of campus

Apr 03 | Riyaz Bhat
Will provide safe environment to voters in J&K, says DGP

Will provide safe environment to voters in J&K, says DGP

Apr 03 | Agencies
Tampering with J&K

Tampering with J&K's accession to Union will end its ties with India: ...

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
US approves sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India

US approves sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India

Apr 03 | RK Web News
Mehbooba, Hasnain file nomination from Anantnag seat

Mehbooba, Hasnain file nomination from Anantnag seat

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
One dead, 31 injured in Kathua road accident

One dead, 31 injured in Kathua road accident

Apr 03 | RK Online Desk
Three youth detained from Shopian village

Three youth detained from Shopian village

Apr 03 | Javid Sofi
Police arrests LeT militant from Srinagar private hospital

Police arrests LeT militant from Srinagar private hospital

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Mehbooba takes swipe at Jaitley

Mehbooba takes swipe at Jaitley's 'separatist psyche' remark

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Kangan shuts on youth

Kangan shuts on youth's death anniversary

Apr 03 | Umar Raina
Security withdrawal aimed to weaken PDP, party writes to CEO

Security withdrawal aimed to weaken PDP, party writes to CEO

Apr 03 | Yawar Hussain
Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Apr 03 | RK Online Desk
Crime branch to probe JKPCC scams

Crime branch to probe JKPCC scams

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Saddal episode shall continue to haunt BJP: Harsh

              

Taking forward the election campaign in district Udhampur, Harsh Dev Singh Chairman JKNPP and former Minister asserted that both Congress and BJP are not the solution to the woes of Dogras. While the Congress failed in governance, the BJP was exposed for its despicable surrenders, blunders and betrayals in bartering away the aspirations of the people of Jammu Pradesh to Kashmiri leaders for the sake of power,” said Harsh.
He maintained that entire region and Udhampur constituency remained deprived of development and the mandated leadership miserably failed to project the aspirations of the people in the Parliament despite having key position in the PMO.
The Saffron jumlas of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and PMs ‘Adarsh Gram Yojna’ proved hoax with several villages of district Udhampur facing the brunt of incessant rains of Sept 2014, rued Harsh. He was addressing the series of public meetings at Sari, Dubi Gali, Basnote, Mongri, Panjar , Saddal, Mansar villages of Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency here today.
Addressing the gatherings, Harsh Dev Singh recalled that the Sept 2014 deluge which rocked entire Jammu province at large caused immense loss to the lives, crops and live stock. He said that likewise village Saddal in Tehsil Moungri in District Udhampur had adversely bore the brunt of the catastrophe during which the entire hamlet was washed out and the infamous land slide resulted in the death of 40 souls who were buried alive under the debris. “Subsequently after the disaster, several Union Ministers and the local BJP MP visited the disaster site and promised immediate rehabilitation to the residents of the village at safer zones besides development of Saddal as ‘Adarsh Village’ under PM’s Adarsh Gram Yojna. Nearly 5 years had gone by but the tall promises doled out by the said representatives had only proved to be mere rhetoric with no sign of succor or solace. Where is Saddal Adarsh Village?” annoyed Harsh questioned the BJP leaders.
Expressing solidarity with the Saddal residents, he divulged that 51 families of village Saddal who had been left in lurch by the erstwhile State government were not been able to procure Ration Cards, Voter Cards, Migration Cards and Adhaar Cards because of being homeless. He once again called upon Governor for his personal intervention to take a serious cognizance of the miserable plight of the villagers by providing immediate adequate compensation to the victims. “Procurement of the necessary documents and the sanction of Anganwari centres for their minor children were also the need of an hour. Souls of Saddal landslide victims will haunt the BJP for its sins”, Harsh said.
Urging people to support NPP in Parliamentary elections, Balwant Singh Mankotia said BJP which was voted to power in the Country and the State had failed to keep its promises of good governance, development, employment opportunities, literacy and poverty alleviation. “Do not get swayed away by their false bogies again. Panthers Party is your soul. Vote for us in Lok Sabha elections. We alone can provide you succor from all kinds of miseries”, appealed Mankotia.

News From Rising Kashmir

;