Saddal episode shall continue to haunt BJP: Harsh

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Taking forward the election campaign in district Udhampur, Harsh Dev Singh Chairman JKNPP and former Minister asserted that both Congress and BJP are not the solution to the woes of Dogras. While the Congress failed in governance, the BJP was exposed for its despicable surrenders, blunders and betrayals in bartering away the aspirations of the people of Jammu Pradesh to Kashmiri leaders for the sake of power,” said Harsh.

He maintained that entire region and Udhampur constituency remained deprived of development and the mandated leadership miserably failed to project the aspirations of the people in the Parliament despite having key position in the PMO.

The Saffron jumlas of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and PMs ‘Adarsh Gram Yojna’ proved hoax with several villages of district Udhampur facing the brunt of incessant rains of Sept 2014, rued Harsh. He was addressing the series of public meetings at Sari, Dubi Gali, Basnote, Mongri, Panjar , Saddal, Mansar villages of Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency here today.

Addressing the gatherings, Harsh Dev Singh recalled that the Sept 2014 deluge which rocked entire Jammu province at large caused immense loss to the lives, crops and live stock. He said that likewise village Saddal in Tehsil Moungri in District Udhampur had adversely bore the brunt of the catastrophe during which the entire hamlet was washed out and the infamous land slide resulted in the death of 40 souls who were buried alive under the debris. “Subsequently after the disaster, several Union Ministers and the local BJP MP visited the disaster site and promised immediate rehabilitation to the residents of the village at safer zones besides development of Saddal as ‘Adarsh Village’ under PM’s Adarsh Gram Yojna. Nearly 5 years had gone by but the tall promises doled out by the said representatives had only proved to be mere rhetoric with no sign of succor or solace. Where is Saddal Adarsh Village?” annoyed Harsh questioned the BJP leaders.

Expressing solidarity with the Saddal residents, he divulged that 51 families of village Saddal who had been left in lurch by the erstwhile State government were not been able to procure Ration Cards, Voter Cards, Migration Cards and Adhaar Cards because of being homeless. He once again called upon Governor for his personal intervention to take a serious cognizance of the miserable plight of the villagers by providing immediate adequate compensation to the victims. “Procurement of the necessary documents and the sanction of Anganwari centres for their minor children were also the need of an hour. Souls of Saddal landslide victims will haunt the BJP for its sins”, Harsh said.

Urging people to support NPP in Parliamentary elections, Balwant Singh Mankotia said BJP which was voted to power in the Country and the State had failed to keep its promises of good governance, development, employment opportunities, literacy and poverty alleviation. “Do not get swayed away by their false bogies again. Panthers Party is your soul. Vote for us in Lok Sabha elections. We alone can provide you succor from all kinds of miseries”, appealed Mankotia.