March 11, 2019

With grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of Haji Mohammad Maqbool Hafiz who left for heavenly abode on 10 March 2019.

Fatah Khawni will be held at Kokerbagh, Zoonimar on 13 March 2019 at 11:00 am.

After Fateh Khawni, the Tazieti Majlis will be held at Hafiz Lane, Al Farooq Colony, Ahmed Nagar, Srinagar.

Bereaved

Mohammad Ramzan Hafiz,

Farooq Ahmad Hafiz, Tariq Ahmad Hafiz, & Feroz Ahmad Hafiz.