Sacrificial animals sell at higher prices

Govt fixed rates not consistent with inflation: Dealers
Violators will be dealt strictly, Director FCS & CA
Irfan YattooSrinagar, August 17
Even though government fixed rates for sale of sacrificial goat and sheep, the consumers across city complained of higher prices of the sacrificial animals at different markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
At Eidgah Srinagar, the biggest market for sale of sacrificial animals, consumers expressed resentment over higher rates of the animals.
Mohammad Ramzan, a customer said the animal sellers don’t adhere to government fixed rates.
“This is the biggest market for sacrificial animals and authorities should have kept official here to check the rates. But no one comes here to check over charging,” said Ramzan.
Although Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Department of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (FCS&CA) has issued rate list for sacrificial animals, fixing Sheep Dehli walla and sheep (Marino cross) Rs 210 live per kg, while as Kashmiri sheep and Bakerwal sheep have been fixed at Rs 200 per kg. Goats were fixed at Rs 190 live per kg.
Noor Mohammad, another customer at said government should not fix rates when they are not able to regulate it.
“The merchants are selling the sheep at Rs 270 to Rs 290 per kg which makes it very expensive,” he said
Some customers complained that the live sheep at Eidgah go between Rs 290 to Rs 310 per kg.
The dealers however maintain that rising input cost, increased transportation and other expenses dictate the prices of the sacrificial animals.
Altaf Khatana, a sheep seller from Kupwara, said authorities don’t consult mutton dealers before fixing the rates.
He said government fixed same rates last year since when there has been a good percentage increase in the inflation.
“Gujjar families are working very hard to rear the cattle. Government doesn’t consider how we bring up these animals,” he said.
Another sheep seller from Kangan Ganderbal, Yusuf Chowdhary said he along with his family are staying at Eidgah from past seven days and out of 79 animals, he has sold only 19 sheep so far.
“The fodder rates have also increased with the introduction of Goods and Services Tax. I think government is unaware of these facts,” Chowdhary said.
Director FCS&CA Nisar Ahmad said the market checking squad is regulating the prices and the violators will be dealt sternly.
“Before revising the rates for sacrificial animals, the department has taken every concerned department in confidence,” he said.
