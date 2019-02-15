Sacrifices of security men won't go in vain: PM

President says entire nation united against forces of terror
Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Feb 14:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama as despicable and said the sacrifices of security personnel will not go in vain.
He also spoke with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials in the wake of the attack which 44 CRPF personnel were killed.
"Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain," he tweeted.
He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of those personnel killed in the attack. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.
"Spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama," he said.
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind condemned the militant attack and said the entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil.
He also wished speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.
"Strongly condemn the militant attack in Pulwama, J&K. Thoughts and prayers with the families of martyrs and wishing an early recovery to those injured. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil," he tweeted.