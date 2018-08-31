Sacrifices of Kashmiris won’t go waste: DeM

Party pays tributes to Munwara slain militants
Dukhtaran-e-Millat on Thursday paid tributes to the two slain militants who were killed in Munwara area of Anantnag on Wednesday.
Two slain militants including Mohammad Altaf Dar alias Moeen-ul-Islam and his associate, Umar Rashid were killed while fighting forces in Munwara. “The sacrifices of these militants will never go waste. They sacrificed their lives and wealth in the way of the Allah,” it said in a statement issued here.
DeM spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, said in a statement that Dar was one of the longest surviving militants in the valley and was active since 2006.
She further said that the second militant, Umar Rashid, who was killed had left the comforts of his home to fight forces.