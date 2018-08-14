Sacred consciousness and the religion

‘Aim of moral discipline is to purify the heart from the rust of passion and resentment till, like clear mirror, it reflects the light of God’
Tahir Iqbal
The traditional understanding of religion is based on the compassion, tolerance and transcendental/metaphysical nexus of primordial human ethos with divine essence/attributes.
God has made the human being on His own image and infused him with unique features of mercy, love and kindness of godly nature. A human being is bestowed with the responsibility of God’s representation on the earth and not as the God incarnated.
He, the Almighty is merciful, compassionate, loving and beautiful. He is of everyone, and this whole cosmic world is His family. God is the sacred and the sacred is to believe in His divine scheme.
The modern thought has relegated the primordial kinship of a man with the universal being and the sacred tradition. Due to the globalisation of western weltanschauung, the whole world has turned desacralized and secularized. The concept of global view destroyed the local traditions.
To bring back the sense of the traditional sacrosanct attitude, is the need of the hour. Syed Hossein Nasr, the world famous Islamic philosopher of current era, has written two important and thought provoking books, “The Need for a Sacred Science and Knowledge” and “The Sacred on the Same Problem”. He argues that every human has the potential to know the reality and sacred.
According to him: “The consciousness is itself proof of the primacy of the spirit or Divine consciousness of which human consciousness is a reflection and echo.”
The hallowed history depicted in the Quran, the divine book of God, is a reminder from the ultimate reality that wants a human being to get connected with the truth in relation to the cosmic world.
To be God centric, in this world, is the sole purpose of human consciousness, and the religion is a way to it.
Mundane bondage has entangled the human thinking in a web of material essence. The impermanence and the ephemerality of existential quiddity, is no more apparent to us. The focal point of a contemporary man is material rather than spirit. The great prophets and sages of all major traditions of the world have expounded the importance of spiritual amalgamation of inner-self with the truth/reality.
Buddha has rightly pointed out that in the world there is Dukha (suffering) and to get Nibhana/Nirvana one has to relinquish his or herself from its root cause. The gamut/motif of his middle path is - detachment.
The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) called this temporal world as a dungeon for a believer. On the authority of Ibn Umar, who said: the Messenger of God (SAW) took hold of my shoulder and said, “Be in the world as if you were a stranger or a traveller along the path.”
Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal has narrated that prophet said: “What do I have to do with this worldly life? I and this worldly life are but like a traveller who stopped for a little while under a tree to get some shade and then moved on.”
The key to sacred consciousness is Divine love and mundane detachment. In the words of Rumi;
Love is from the infinite, and will remain until eternity
The seeker of love escapes the chains of birth and death
Tomorrow, when resurrection comes
The heart that is not in love will fail the test
Spiritual bliss and cosmic peace is the emanation of inner self imbued with the Reality. The heart which is divorced of impurity, lust and materialistic quiddity acts as a bowl to receive His Almighty’s mercy and special blessings.
Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said:“Those who are merciful will be shown mercy by the Most Merciful. Be merciful to those on the earth and the One above the heavens will have mercy upon you.”
The consciousness which is swathed with Divine love is always goal oriented and inclined towards the ultimate reality.
The tragedy is that we have lost the ability to realise the unseen-the ultimate truth. We have got coloured into materialism and lost the sense of sacred.
Rene Guenon, one of the pioneers of perennial school of metaphysical understanding, asserts that the crisis that the modern world suffers from lies in its inability to recognise the higher principles of a metaphysical order.
The prophets were the happiest people, for they have realised the ultimate ‘gaya’ (aim) of existence.
According to Imam Ghazali: “The aim of moral discipline is to purify the heart from the rust of passion and resentment till, like clear mirror, it reflects the light of God.”
The universal rule of living with the fullness of love and compassionate attitude is, as expounded by Master Confucius, “do not do to others what you would not like yourself.”
He who has really set his mind on virtue will do no evil (Analects, Confucius). “Virtue is a meeting-point, says TageLindbom, between divine perfection and human life as an ideal state.”
The spiritual equilibrium would get maintained only when there is the coherence between the esoteric kernel of thought with the celestial world. To a mystic, esotericism is the most comprehensive grammar of the self.
The mystical principle ‘he who knows himself knows his Lord’, is a pivotal thing to get elevated in the realm of love and sacred consciousness. It is ‘marifa’ a direct experience of the things.
Upanishadic tradition considers Avidya (ignorance) as the edifice of evil, and to realise the oneness with the reality one has to swim into the pool of knowledge.
Author is an assistant professor(Islamic Studies), Higher Education Department, JK Government