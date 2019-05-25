Sacked Army man arrested for running fake job racket

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A dismissed Army personnel running a fake soldiers' recruitment racket while impersonating as a colonel has been arrested along with his three accomplices, officials said Friday.

The police team which arrested sacked Army man Kulwinder Singh, also seized several incriminating documents and other articles from the tricksters' 'office' that they used to keep changing in the city.

The seized articles included Army uniforms, medals, laptops, mobile phones and forged Army recruitment records.

The police made the arrest acting on a complaint by one Mohinder Kumar of Shamachak, Jhiri and others who alleged that Kulwinder Singh and his accomplices duped unemployed youths of Rs two to five lakhs on the promise of getting them recruited in the defence force.

The tricksters initially operated from an office at Paloura in Jammu but later shifted their bases to Muthi Camp and Janipur, the officials said.

The three others arrested was police were identified as Vishal Bhagat, Sahil Sharma and Ricky Chib, a step brother of the key accused.

SSP Crime Branch Mushtaq Choudhary told Rising Kashmir that they received a written complaint from Mohinder Kumar son of Anek Ram of Shamachak (Jhiri) Jammu, and others that a person namely Kulwinder Singh son of Karnail Singh of Deharan in Akhnoor Road near Mishriwala (Jammu) lures unemployed youths by impersonating himself as Army Colonel.

SSP Crime Branch quoting complaint said that the prime accuse namely Kulwinder, impersonating to be Indian Army Colonel, was actually dismissed by the Army.

“He had collected huge amounts ranging from two to five lakhs for recruiting them in Indian Army and had issued fake appointment orders in favour of various gullible youths after taking huge amounts from them by means and cheated them,” said SSP Crime Branch.

He said that “Initially, he (accused) had opened his office at Paloura Jammu, than shifted Muthi, Camp and presently operating from Muthi as well as from Janipur.

The accused person used to wear Army officer’s uniform (Colonel Rank) to cheat the youths so as to pose himself as Army officer and has also kept a laptop for preparing fake orders in connivance with Vishal Bhagat of Dream City, Sahil Sharma son of Janipur Press Wali Gali and Ricky Chib his step brother of the accused who lured various youths and have taken huge amounts from them by making false promises of appointing them in Indian Army by well knitted rackets of cheaters thereby causing wrongful gain for themselves and huge losses to innocent youths.

The accused has threatened complainants of dire consequences and had taken Rs 25.00 lakh from him by inducement, as he came to his house in Army Officer’s uniform and told that being an Army Officer can get the complainant and his brother appointed in the Indian Army. It is further alleged that the accused also went to complainant’s house in the year 2018 and thereafter taking money kept the complainant as cook in his house for more than five months, but paid no pay to him, neither returned his money etc.

On receipt of this complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted by Crime Branch, Jammu and on the basis of verification, it was prima facie found that Kulwinder Singh in connivance with Vishal Bhagat, Sahil Sharma and Ricky Chib is indulging in luring the youths by inducement and provides them fake order after receiving huge amounts from them by fraudulent means.

It was also revealed that the self style and impersonating army Colonel had spread rumors that the area of his location has been given under his charge by the Indian army for recruitment purpose and has also issued I. Cards to many unemployed youths on the pretext of recruitment in Indian Army and has extorted huge money from them fraudulently.

Accordingly, a case FIR Number 28 of 2019 under section 420, 467, 468, 471, 170, 171, 120-B RPC was registered at Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu against the above mentioned accused persons.

A team of officers Inspector Arun Kotwal and Inspector Mashkoor Giri headed by Bhushan Kumar Ganjoo DySP, Crime Branch Jammu was constituted to investigation of the case expeditiously.

The Crime Branch team conducted raid at the rental residence cum office of accused Kulwinder Singh and recovered/seized incriminating materials including Army uniform with stars, medals, Laptop, mobiles, Army Recruitment records etc. The said accused Kulwinder Singh alongwith his associated namely Vishal Bhagat, Sahil Sharma and Ricky Chib were arrested.

The accused persons are being interrogated to ascertain the whole gamut of racket and other aspects relating to the crime. The investigation of the case is on progress.