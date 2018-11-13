SAC to meet on Wednesday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 12:
The State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik is likely to meet on Wednesday at Civil Secretariat Jammu to take a call on a proposal for compensation for orchardists hit by recent snowfall in Kashmir and order transfers of the administrative secretaries and the middle rungs of the administration.
Top sources said the proposals for transfers of Administrative Secretaries after the recent reshuffle in the portfolios of Advisors and appointment of the fourth Advisor are on cards as most of the portfolios have been redistributed among the Advisors.
They said administrative secretaries of several key departments, the portfolios of which were changed in the recent reshuffle are likely to be changed and proposals for the transfers of the directors of some key departments are also likely to be taken up for consideration by the SAC.
The portfolios of finance, Power Development, Industries & Commerce, PHE and I&FC, Public Works (R&B) departments were recently allocated to newly appointed Advisor K K Sharma and the key portfolios of Agriculture and Horticulture were allotted to another Advisor B B Vyas.
Sources said a proposal for cash relief to orchardists recently hit by heavy snowfall in Kashmir is likely to be taken up for consideration by the SAC.