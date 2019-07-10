SAC reviews status of employment, transit accommodation for migrant KPs

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directs completion of pending selections, tendering process by September

The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met under chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik, took note of the status report submitted by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRR&R) regarding employment to Kashmiri migrants.

Pertinent to mention here is that 3000 posts of various categories were created under the Prime Ministers Re-Construction Package (PMRP) for Kashmiri Migrants in 2010. Selections against 2905 posts have been made till date.

Under the PMDP-2015, 3000 supernumerary posts were created out of which 2865 posts have been refereed, 1802 posts advertised and selection list against 914 posts issued.

SAC directed the department to ensure completion of pending selections under the PM Package by September, 2019.

As regards construction of transit accommodations for migrant employees in Kashmir valley, SAC directed the DMRR&R Department to complete the tendering process for the remaining transit accommodations by September, 2019.