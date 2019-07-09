SAC review status of employment, transit accommodation for migrants

July 09, 2019 | Agencies

Reviewing status of employment and transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrants, the State Administrative Council (SAC) on Tuesday directed departments concerned to complete selection and tendering process by September 2019.

An official spokesman said this afternoon that the SAC, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, took note of the status report submitted by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRR&R) regarding employment to Kashmiri migrants.

About 3,000 posts of various categories were created under the Prime Ministers Re-Construction Package (PMRP) for Kashmiri Migrants in 2010. Selections against 2905 posts have been made till date.