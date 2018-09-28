SAC neglecting PaK displaced persons: Chuni

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
S. O. S. International – an organization for PaK Displaced Persons— on Thursday accused the State Administrative Council (SAC) of neglecting the community.
According to a statement, Chuni while speaking to mediapersons alleged that Advisor to Governor, B. B. Vyas, had assured a delegation headed by Chunni that there issue will be taken up. “But surprisingly, it disappeared from previous week’s and the recent SAC meetings.”
He further said that PaK DPs are the “first ever victim of Jammu and Kashmir problem who have lost everything when their ancestral places were invaded by Tribal with unconditional support of Pak army”.
“We are not the victims of any natural catastrophe but of the man made catastrophe and it was the duty of Government to rehabilitate us but all the Governments were failed to fulfill their responsibility since the day we got displaced”, he added.
He further said that total 31,619 PaK DP families were registered during mass exodus from their ancestral places in PaK and out of which, 5,300 families were registered in their respective places/camps outside J&K. “We were told that we will be brought back to State. Government has started the process of disbursing relief amount among 26, 319 families subtracting 5,300 families. To bring the ousted 5,300 families in the ambit of package, we have been approaching the Central Government through Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh. S. O. S. International reached out to Divisional Commissioner Jammu who has been designated as Nodal Officer and Advisor to Governor B. B. Vyas to resolve the issue, moreover assurances were given but nothing happened on ground.”
“No one is taking trouble to look into our issues but when it comes to other community that are non state subjects, Government opens its Pandora box by neglecting the interests of the former.”.
He further said that Central Government’s intention is not “good as the main issues of PaK DPs were not addressed”.