SAC mulling to grant divisional status to Ladakh

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 07:
The State Administrative Council (SAC) is mulling to grant divisional status to Ladakh, which is currently administered by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.
Sources said the SAC headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik has been holding deliberations with top officials after recent meetings with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh members.
They said the SAC is likely to issue formal orders in this regard the after completion of ongoing Panchayat elections.
The SAC, which has been acting as the de-facto cabinet in the State since fall of PDP-BJP government in June this year, has assured the LAHDC members that the demand for divisional status to Ladakh would be “seriously” considered.
Sources said the final decision is likely to be taken by Union Home Minister, who has been approached on the matter by Raj Bhawan.
The divisional status to the region would create directorate level offices of nearly 37 departments along with a full-fledged divisional commissioner’s office in the region.
Over the years, the lawmakers from Pir Panjal and Chenab valley have also been demanding divisional status to region as they have to travel to Jammu for minuscule issues.
A top government official said both BJP headed Leh Hill Development Council along with the National Conference-led Kargil Development Council have been pushing for divisional status to the region and held deliberations between with Governor and his Advisors and Chief Secretary.
“The BJP has made it a political issue before the Parliament elections while the Kargil Development Council headed by NC cannot step back on a demand from the locals,” he said.
The LAHDC has been passing resolutions for granting of divisional status to Ladakh region.
Last month, a delegation led by Kargil Chief Executive Councillor Feroz Khan of National Conference had met Governor Satya Pal Malik to demand divisional status to Ladakh region.
Khan said he alongwith other members of the council had met Governor, Advisors and the Chief Secretary and they assured them that the matter would be addressed after completion of Panchayat elections in the State.
“On paper Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are considered three divisions but in reality, they are not considered so,” he said.
Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC Leh, Tsering Namgyal said in his meeting with the Governor and Advisors he felt a lot of sympathy for the demand of a divisional status to the region.
“We put forth this demand along with the demand of a Central University for Ladakh and a Women’s College,” he said.
Namgyal said even though there has been no formal assurance by the government but he is hopeful that the matter would be addressed soon.