SAC mulling establishing of family courts in JK

Srinagar, Oct 23 :
The Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to put up a proposal for constitution of family courts to settle marriage disputes before the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik drawing the powers of the cabinet of a popular government.
Top sources while disclosing to Kashmir News Service (KNS) revealed that a proposal for constitution of the family courts is being pushed through the time when Supreme Court of India has in a recent judgment declared the triple Talaq null and void.
“Like a circular which asked for purchasing of Bhagwat Geeta and Ramayana in schools colleges and libraries now withdrawn in haste by the government the Governor’s administration is triggering yet another religious row by going ahead with the proposal of constituting family courts in Jammu and Kashmir the only Muslim majority state of the country.”
It is petinent to mention here Muslim personnel law board of India has already announced to set up Shariat courts for Muslims across the country but religious clerks in Kashmir are yet to react to the proposed move of the Jammu and Kashmir government for establishing family courts for the first time in last seventy years in the state. (KNS)