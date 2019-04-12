SAC Meeting held at KVK-Srinagar

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 15th Scientific Advisory Committee Meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Srinagar was held here at KVK Campus here on Thursday.

Director Extension, SKUAST-Kashmir Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad was the chief guest in the meeting. The meeting was attended by Prof. Sheikh Muzaffar Ahmad, Associate Director Extension (Ag), Amal Saxena, Associate Director (KVK coordination cell), Officers from Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, District Social Welfare, Lead bank, NABARD, Scientists from DARS Budgam, CITH, Srinagar attended the meeting.

Scientists of KVK-Srinagar and progressive farmers of the district also participated in the meeting. Head KVK-Srinagar, Dr. Rekhi Singh presented the Annual Progress Report of 2018-2019 and Annual Action Plan 2019-2020. Director Extension appreciated the efforts of the scientific staff of the Kendra of taking university developed technologies to the field.

He impressed upon the Head KVK to focus on the integrated farming, women empowerment in Sher-e-Khas to increase the farmers income.

Associated Director Extension (Ag), SKUAST-Kashmir advised scientists for laying area specific agricultural trials. On the occasion the Director Extension released 4 publications authored by scientists of the Kendra on different crop technologies.