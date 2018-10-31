SAC likely to meet in Jammu today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 30:
The State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik would meet in Jammu on Wednesday.
Top sources said the SAC meeting may discuss the sensational revelations by Governor Satya Pal Malik about the illegal appointments in Jammu and Kashmir Bank and Public Service Commission.
The revelations of the Governor have triggered a public debate over the conduct of selection process for representational executives by Jammu and Kashmir Bank.
The SAC is also likely to discuss the decision on scraping of mediclaim insurance policy.
The policy was approved earlier by SAC headed by Governor.
The inquiry ordered into implementation of mediclaim insurance policy in the State is likely to come up for discussion during the SAC meeting.
The security related issues including the killing of seven civilians in Laroo village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and use of sniper rifles by militants in Valley are also likely to come up for discussion during the SAC meeting. KNS