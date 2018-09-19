SAC gives nod to enactment of legislation for constitution of commercial courts

Approves report on rehabilitation of mule owners operating in Vaishno Devi
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 18:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Commercial Courts Bill, 2008 to provide for constitution of Commercial Courts for adjudicating commercial disputes in a speedy and time bound manner; consequently, boosting commercial activities in the State. The bill also amends the Code of Civil Procedure Samvat 1977, for speedy trial in commercial disputes.
Initially, there will be two Commercial Courts, one each in Srinagar and Jammu.
The bill seeks to remove bottlenecks and bring down the time taken in resolution of commercial disputes and thus further improve J&K’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business.
Meanwhile, State Administrative Council (SAC) also approved the report of the Sub-Committee constituted by the Government for rehabilitation of Mule owners operating on the track between Katra and the Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi.
The Sub-Committee was constituted by the State Government in pursuance of the various directions of the Supreme Court of India and the National Green Tribunal.
As per the report of the Sub-Committee, the number of mules on the track will be reduced gradually from 4600 to 2500 over 10 years. 175 mules will be phased out this year. Further, the number of mules on the track will be restricted to 2000 on any given day.
The Draft Rehabilitation Policy for Mules/Mule owners operating on the track between Katra and the Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, has many elements such as housing under PMAY, control of diseases, RFID, tagging of the mules and disposal of waste. The cost for this will be borne 1:2 by the State Government and the Shrine Board.