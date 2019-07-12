SAC fixes grades for RReTs, creates 7643 posts

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Administrative Council (SAC) has fixed the grades of Regularized Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers (RReTs) as well as created 7643 posts to pay them the regular service benefits.

A state government spokesperson said that this was done to address the transition of non-graduate RReTs under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) (now Samagra Shikasha) as regular teachers in the School Education department.

The SAC headed by Governor, Satya Pal Malik, has approved these benefits to implement the action plan proposed by the School Education department.

Earlier SAC vide its decision dated 7 December 2018 had approved the action plan proposed by the School Education Department on foreclosure of RReT/ReT scheme in the School Education department and assimilation of multiple cadres into one regular teaching cadre on the basis of the recommendations of a High level committee constituted for the purpose. The School Education department was directed to encourage such RReTS who do not possess the requisite qualification (graduate) to acquire the same within a specific timeframe so as to upscale them as Teacher Grade-II. Further, SAC authorized the above said Committee to examine the cases of under graduate RReTs who do not possess the qualification as ‘Graduate’ for their appointment/transition as regular Teachers.

For outright implementation of the Action plan proposed by the School Education department on the basis of the report of the above Committee, SAC has approved creation of 7643 posts of teacher Grade-III in the pay scale of Rs. 25500-81100 (L-4) by corresponding reduction of an equivalent number of supernumerary posts of Teachers Grade-II. The cadre of Teacher

Grade-III has been created exclusively for the purpose of transition/ appointment of non-graduate RReTs. The cadre of Teacher Grade-III will get subsumed/merged or restored to Teacher Grade-II, once the Teacher Grade-III are appointed as Teacher Grade-II or vacate the post on superannuation/resignation/demise whichever is earlier or in the event of abolition of any of these posts, if the need arises.

The posts of Teacher Grade-III will be filled-up 100% by selection out of RReTs who are not graduates but otherwise eligible for appointment in government service as per the laid down procedure. This will include verification of their character and antecedents, educational qualification and other certificates/documents including an undertaking as required for appointment to government service.

A teacher Grade-III shall be eligible for transition/appointment as teacher Grade-II on acquiring required qualification of graduation from any recognized University/Institution and on production of necessary documents/testimonials in this regard. In the event, he/she does not fulfill the criteria, his/her regularization shall take effect from the date he/she fulfills the criteria and produces necessary documents. The transitions/appointments will be governed by the SAC decision dated 7 December 2018.

The service conditions of ‘teachers grade-III’ shall be the same as those of General Line teachers but this shall continue to be a distinct cadre till its subsistence. The cadre of teacher Grade-III shall get merged/subsumed/restored to teacher grade-II upon transition/appointment of teacher grade-III as Teacher grade-II or on superannuation/resignation/demise of the incumbent holding the post of teacher Grade-III whichever is earlier or abolished as the case may be.

A teacher Grade-III will be entitled to pay/grade as per the 6th Pay Commission up-to August 30, 2018 and to 7th Pay Commission with effect from September 1, 2018. The posts of Teacher Grade-III shall be non-transferable. However, requests for mutual transfer of Teacher Grade-III (RReT to RReT) will be considered by the School Education Department on case to case basis and on the merits of each case.

The School Education department will encourage such RReTs who do not possess the requisite qualification (graduation) to acquire the same through Regular or Distance Mode within a specific timeframe with the prior permission of the Administrative Department.

The School Education department will draw up a compulsory training module of an appropriate duration/standard for newly recruited Teachers Grade-III which will be completed within six months.