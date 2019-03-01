SAC delegates powers to Div Coms, DCs for transfer of State land to Govt Deptts

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 28:
With a view to ensuring timely completion of developmental projects in the State and cut down procedural delays, the State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here Thursday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik decided to delegate the powers regarding transfer of state/departmental land to the Government Departments in favour of Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to the extent of 100 Kanals and 10 Kanals respectively. This would speed up development projects.
SAC decided that the Divisional Commissioner concerned shall be authorised to decide the cases relating to transfer of state/departmental land exceeding 10 Kanals and upto 100 Kanals (free from encumbrances) to the state government department (s) for public purposes/ developmental programmes, within his territorial jurisdiction.
Similarly, the Deputy Commissioner concerned shall be authorized to decide the cases relating to transfer of state land upto 10 Kanals (free from encumbrances) to the state government department (s) for public purposes/developmental programmes, within his territorial jurisdiction.
Revenue Department shall decide cases relating to transfer of state/departmental land exceeding 100 Kanals and upto 500 Kanals (free from encumbrances) to the state government department (s) for public purposes/developmental programmes.
SAC approved that cases relating to transfer/lease of state/departmental land to state government department(s) exceeding 500 Kanals and transfer of any quantum of land, transfer/lease of state/departmental land, to government owned corporations, autonomous bodies, agencies, PSUs etc. for public purposes/developmental programmes, irrespective of the quantum of land involved and transfer of land in terms of Article 256 (2) of the Constitution of India as applicable to the State of Jammu and Kashmir, shall be submitted to the State Cabinet/State Administrative Council for consideration/approval.
SAC further directed that the transfer of land in terms of delegation shall be subject to the condition that prior approval to the execution of the project is obtained by the indenting Department from its competent authority and conveyed to the appropriate revenue authorities in the first instance.
The decision will obviate delay in completion of the projects of public importance like schools, colleges, health centers and in particular where the requirement is minimal. In the current scenario, it takes the department’s considerable time to process these cases for seeking approval of the State Cabinet/ SAC.
The decision will not only help to fast track the execution of the development projects of public importance but also their completion on time without any cost overruns. This will also ease the job of departments in processing and clearing cases relating to land transfer from one Government department to another Government Department.