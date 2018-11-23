SAC decisions outside ambit of Guv admin: JKSECC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC) has taken strong exception to the decisions of the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by the governor.
In a statement, JKSECC said it held an emergency meeting of the amalgam where in the members observed most of the decisions taken by the SAC happened to be policy decisions that do not come under the ambit of the powers of SAC conferred upon it by the constitution of J&K.
“The constitution is amply clear in absence of a political government, the governor under article 92 of J&K constitution can only carry on with day to day administrative affairs of the state.”
The members further observed that decisions regarding Gulmarg master plan and J&K Bank besides decisions taken previously are unconstitutional and are outside the powers and authority of the governor and his nominated advisors.
“Even though some of the decisions may be clothed as people-friendly yet such decisions should be left to political dispensations.”
JKSECC has urged for keeping all these decisions on hold till they evaluated, analysed and approved by the political government.