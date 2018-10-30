SAC clears IRDA-approved lowest bidder for mediclaim insurance

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 29:
The State Administrative Council (SAC) has cleared the lowest bidder for mediclaim insurance after a proposal was approved by Advisor incharge Finance Department and Chief Secretary was put for approval before it.
A top government official speaking on condition of anonymity said the decision to engage an intermediary recognized by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) for implementing mediclaim insurance policy was taken in 2017 with approval of then finance minister Haseeb Drabu but only one intermediary submitted his proposal for the implementation of mediclaim insurance policy.
Claiming that since only one intermediary submitted proposal for implementation of mediclaim insurance policy, the official said then finance minister Altaf Bukhari ordered retendering with the intent of attracting a better response and choosing the lowest bidder for mediclaim insurance policy.
He said the decision on allotment of contract for mediclaim insurance couldn’t be taken till the fall of PDP-BJP government and also till the new Governor Satya Pal Malik took the charge.
“A proposal cleared by Advisor incharge finance department and chief secretary was put up before the SAC, which cleared the lowest bidder recognized by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) out of the six intermediaries who put up their proposals for the implementation of mediclaim insurance policy,” the official said.
Stating that nothing wrong has been committed in the bidding process for the allotment of contract on mediclaim insurance policy, the official said, “The newly constituted Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) will conduct a time-bound inquiry. Anybody found guilty will have to face action as per law.” KNS