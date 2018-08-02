SAC asks officials to make arrangements for holding panchayat, ULB polls in Sept-Oct

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 1:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor N N Vohra, reviewed the preparations for conduct of elections to the Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies in the State.
Financial Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development Department K.B Aggarwal; Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula; Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department R K Goyal; Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra and Secretary to Government, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Sheetal Nanda attended the meeting as Special Invitees.
The SAC reviewed all aspects relating to the preparations and conduct of elections which, interalia, include drawing up of schedules for the publication of latest electoral rolls; their updation and finalization; publication of final electoral rolls; polling in Urban Local Bodies through EVMs; availability of EVMs and Ballot boxes etc, to enable conduct of elections in September/October, 2018.
Governor directed the Chief Electoral Officer to finalize new Panchayat Halqas by 2nd August, 2018 for their notification, as may be required.
Governor observed that with the holding of elections to Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats across the State, the institutions of local self-governance will be revived resulting in their inclusion in the development process at the grassroots level.