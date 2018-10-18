SAC approves use of forest land for developmental purposes

Approves hike in SPOs honorarium, re-structuring of CT Deptt, promotion of IPS officers
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 17:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved diversion of around 9.335 Ha of Forest Land in various parts of the State for undertaking developmental activities in the road and other sectors.
The proposals were recommended by the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC), headed by the Chief Secretary in its 110th FAC meeting.
The proposals cleared by the SAC today include use of forest land for Upgradation of 4-Lane Jammu-Akhnoor section of NH 144 A and the Srinagar-Banihal section, construction of PMGSY roads in Ramnagar and Bandipora Forest Divisions and other critical infrastructure.
The SAC also approved increase in the honorarium of Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Jammu and Kashmir Police with effect from 26th September, 2018.
The SPOs have been engaged in the Police Department from mid-nineties to assist the State Police in law order and various counter-insurgency operations. Presently, the SPOs with less than one year of engagement are paid a monthly honorarium of Rs. 5000 per month, upon completion of one-year Rs. 5500 per month and upon completion of three years Rs. 6000 per month.
By virtue of the SAC decision, the monthly honorarium of SPOs with less than 5 years of engagement has been enhanced to Rs 6000 per month, upon completion of 5 years to Rs. 9,000 per month and upon completion of 15 years to Rs 12000 per month. The decision having financial implication of Rs. 106 Crore annually will benefit over 30,000 SPOs workingin the Police Department and improve their living conditions.
Over the years, SPOs have been assigned with various responsibilities including deployment for law and order, guarding vital installations, assistance in organizing important events and counter-insurgency operations in the State.
The payment on account of honorarium is reimbursable under Security Related Expenditure Scheme (SRE) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.
The SAC also approved the re-organization of the Commercial Taxes Department with a view to bringing its functioning in tune with the requirements of the GST legislation and to improve its efficiency in tax administration.
The SAC approved renaming of “Commercial Taxes Department” as “State Taxes Department”, re-designation of the existing posts, re-designation of 10 posts of Assistant Commissioners, Commercial Taxes as Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes (Enforcement) with their defined areas of jurisdiction.
After the introduction of GST in the State, a need has arisen to reorganize and restructure the existing Commercial taxes Department in keeping with the requirements of the GST legislation as has been done by the other states and the Central Excise Department. The existing field formations in the department are required to handle all key functions in a particular geographic region under VAT regime and therefore require an immediate restructuring.
The SAC approved creation of 04 posts of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement in the Pay scale of Rs. 15600-39100 Grade Pay (7600) (pre-revised), 01 post of Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes (Technical) in the Pay scale of Rs. 15600-39100 Grade Pay 6600 (pre-revised) in theCommissionerate office, 04 posts of System Analyst in the pay scale of Rs. 15600-39100 Grade Pay 6600 (pre-revised) in the ICT Governance Wing of State Taxes Department.
Further, SAC approved the creation of 01 post of Estates Officer in the Pay scale of Rs. 15600-39100 Grade Pay 6600 (pre-revised) in the Commissionerate office, 14 posts of State Taxes Officer in the pay scale of Rs. 9300-34800 Grade Pay 4800 (pre-revised), 02 posts of Administrative Officer in the pay scale of Rs. 9300-34800 Grade Pay 4800 (pre-revised), 01 post of Accounts Officer in the pay scale of pay scale of 9300-34800 Grade Pay 4800 (pre-revised) in the Commissionerate office, 06 posts of Senior Stenographer in the Pay scale of Rs. 9300-34800 Grade Pay 4600 (pre-revised) by corresponding reduction of equal numbers of posts of Inspectors, 11 posts of Cashier in the Pay scale of Rs. 9300-34800 Grade Pay 4200 (pre-revised) by corresponding reduction of equal numbers of posts of Inspectors and 27 posts of Driver in the Pay scale of Rs. 5200-20200 Grade Pay 1300 (pre-revised) and One hundred and forty-eight (148) posts of Orderlies.
The SAC approved upgradation of 06 posts of Audit Supervisors, 2 posts of Stamp Supervisors as Section Officers, 14 Posts of Assistant Audit Supervisors as Cashiers and 16 Posts of Auditors as Senior Assistants.
The SAC also accorded sanction to the placement of two IPS officers of 2004 batch namely Atul Kumar Goel and Bhim Sen Tuti in the Selection Grade of IPS w.e.f. 01.01.2017.
The SAC also accorded sanction to the promotion of Atul Kumar Goel and Bhim Sen Tuti to the Super Time Scale–(i)-DIG of IPS w.e.f. 01.01.2018.