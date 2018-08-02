About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SAC approves transfer of land for establishment of maiden Vehicle Inspection & Certification Centre

Published at August 02, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here last evening under the chairmanship of Governor, Shri N N Vohra, approved the transfer of State land measuring 61 Kanals 15 Marlas situated at Village Bara, Tehsil Vijaypur, District Samba, to the Transport Department for establishing Inspection and Certification Centre.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Govt of India has decided to set up a model Inspection and Certification Centre on pilot basis across the country for conducting fitness tests of motor vehicles.

One such centre has been decided to be established at Village Bara, Samba.

The project shall be executed by the International Centre for Automotive Technology.

