SAC approves transfer of land for construction of 100MVA Grid Station at Nowshehra, Srinagar

In order to address the increasing power demand and to provide quality power to the residents of downtown Srinagar, the State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here last evening under the chairmanship of Governor, Shri N N Vohra, approved transfer of a piece of land measuring 78 x 33.5 sqm at Jammu & Kashmir Industries (JKI) Residential Sarai, Nowshehra, Srinagar to the Power Development Department (PDD) for construction of a 100 MVA Grid Station.
The development of this Grid Station would fulfil a long pending demand of downtown residents of Srinagar.
